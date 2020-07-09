Left Menu
Development News Edition

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Mizoram, eighth in 3 weeks

Several areas of Serchhip district were also jolted by the quake, Deputy Commissioner Kumar Abishek said, adding that there was no report of damage to any property so far. This is the third earthquake to hit Champhai district in the past six days and the eighth to jolt the state since June 18.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 09-07-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 20:47 IST
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Mizoram, eighth in 3 weeks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude rocked Mizoram on Thursday, which was felt in Champhai and its neighbouring Serchhip district, officials said. This is the eighth tremor reported in the hilly northeastern state in three weeks. The earthquake occurred at 2.28 pm and the epicenter was 23 km southwest of Champhai town, according to the National Center for Seismology. The depth of the quake was 10 km, it said.

Champhai district Deputy Commissioner Maria C T Zuali told PTI that the tremor was felt in several villages and Champhai town. "There is no report of any casualty or damage to property in Champhai town. Detailed reports from different parts of the district are awaited," she said. Several areas of Serchhip district were also jolted by the quake, Deputy Commissioner Kumar Abishek said, adding that there was no report of damage to any property so far.

This is the third earthquake to hit Champhai district in the past six days and the eighth to jolt the state since June 18. An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hit the district on July 3. It was followed by another tremor of 4.6 magnitude that rocked Champhai on July 5.

Besides Champhai, a series of tremors also rocked Saitual and Serchhip between June 18 and June 24. The epicentre of the first earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on June 18 was also in Champhai district. The neighbouring Saitual district was hit by another quake of 5.1 magnitude on June 21. A tremor of 5.3 magnitude rocked Champhai again on June 22. An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Serchhip district the next day. On June 24, an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude rocked Champhai.

Officials also said that at least six aftershocks of light intensity were experienced between June 23 and June 24 in Khawbung and neighbouring villages in Champhai district.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pvt institutions can collect fees in instalments: TN to HC

In a reprieve to private educational institutions, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that it has decided to permit the institutions to collect fees in three instalments during the lockdown period. The inst...

LJP holds meeting over Bihar polls

Amid his partys differences with the JDU, LJP president Chirag Paswan on Thursday chaired a meeting with senior party leaders to review its strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. The partys Bihar parliamentary board met here at Pas...

TCS says deportation of students will restrict tech development in US

The countrys largest software services firm TCS on Thursday said deportation of foreign students from the US poses a long-term challenge for tech majors who rely on the varsities for talent, and warned that such a move could impact technolo...

China should meet with U.S. on arms control - State Department

The U.S. State Department on Thursday said the United States welcomed Chinas commitment to arms control negotiations and that prudent next steps should include face-to-face meetings between U.S. and Chinese officials.State Department spokes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020