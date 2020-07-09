Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION BOM9 MP-ENCOUNTER-6TH LD DUBEY-ARREST Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain temple after buying prasad; 2 aides killed in UP Bhopal/Lucknow: Alleged gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested outside a temple in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain on Thursday after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine, ending a six-day manhunt for the man accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his home in Kanpur. DEL101 BIZ-2NDLD PM-ECONOMY Modi woos global cos with investment-friendly business environment New Delhi: Wooing global companies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government's self-reliant India campaign is not about being closed to the world and Asia's third-largest economy continues to be one of the most open in the world that offers investment-friendly and competitive business environment

DEL108 SINOINDIA-LD LADAKH India again rejects China's claim over Galwan Valley; another round of talks expected Friday New Delhi: India has once again rejected China's claim over Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh even as both sides are expected to hold another round of diplomatic talks on the border row on Friday to thrash out modalities for further de-escalation of tension along the Line of Actual Control. DEL113 HEALTH-VIRUS-AIRBORNE Evolving situation, keeping abreast with info from WHO: Health min on if coronavirus may be airborne New Delhi: With scientists from several countries claiming that coronavirus is airborne, the Health Ministry on Thursday said it is an "evolving situation" and the government is "keeping abreast" with the information coming from the WHO. DEL58 PM-2ND LD VARANASI PM applauds UP for containing the spread of coronavirus New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said despite a population of nearly 24 crore, Uttar Pradesh managed to check the spread of coronavirus and overcame apprehensions on how the pandemic would impact the state. DEL17 VIRUS-CASES India's COVID tally climbs to 7,67,296 New Delhi: India saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 coronavirus infections which pushed the nationwide COVID-19 caseload to 7,67,296 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 21,129 with 487 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data

DEL92 VIRUS-LD MHA COVID-19 situation in Delhi shows 'remarkable' improvement: MHA New Delhi: With a recovery rate of over 72 per cent and doubling rate of nearly 30 days, the COVID-19 situation in the national capital has shown remarkable improvement in recent days because of joint efforts, the Union Home Ministry said Thursday. DEL110 JK-LD FIRING Terrorists target Army QRT convoy in Pulwama; solider, woman injured Srinagar: A soldier and a woman were injured when terrorists fired upon an Army quick reaction team (QRT) convoy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said. DEL114 CICSE-LD RESULTS CICSE board to announce class 10, 12 results on July 10 New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will announce class 10 and 12 board results on Friday, Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon said. LEGAL LGD28 VIRUS-SC-FUND Centre justifies in SC creation of PM Cares Fund, opposes transfer of contributions to NDRF New Delhi: The Centre justified the creation of PM Cares Fund before the Supreme Court on Thursday and said that mere existence of a statutory fund under the Disaster Management Act (DMA) would not prohibit the setting up of a different one which provides for voluntary donations. LGD26 DL-COURT-TABLIGHI-LD BAIL Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court grants bail to 76 foreigners from 8 countries New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday granted bail to 76 foreigners from eight countries who were chargesheeted for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here allegedly in violation of visa norms, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines issued in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. FOREIGN FGN20 CHINA-INDIA-BORDER Chinese, Indian border troops taken 'effective measures' to disengage along LAC: China Beijing: China on Thursday said Chinese and Indian troops have taken "effective measures" to disengage at the Galwan Valley and other areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and the situation is "stable and improving," days after the two sides agreed on an expeditious withdrawal of soldiers from all the standoff points. FGN42 NEPAL-NCP-LD OLI Nepal's ruling communist party seems headed for split; Chinese envoy steps up mediation Kathmandu: Nepal's ruling communist party appeared to be heading for a split as Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and party executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' failed to iron out their differences despite holding over half-a-dozen meetings in a week, media reports said on Thursday. FGN22 UK-NIRAV MODI UK court extends Nirav Modi's judicial remand to Aug 6 London: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is fighting extradition to India, was on Thursday further remanded in custody until August 6 after he appeared at a regular remand hearing before a UK court on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud and money laundering case.