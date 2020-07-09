Left Menu
Env Ministry asks CPCB to strengthen monitoring of pollution in Ganga and its tributaries

As per details shared by the Ministry of Environment, Javadekar urged the officials of both the ministries to work in close tandem and expedite approvals of key river projects of national importance after following due process, and also put in institutional mechanism to monitor water quality of River Ganga and its major tributaries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 21:11 IST
The Central Pollution Control Board has been urged to strengthen the pollution monitoring system in River Ganga and its major tributaries, the environment ministry said on Thursday. In an inter-ministerial meeting of Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and senior officials of both the ministries, a close monitoring of water quality was agreed upon. As per details shared by the Ministry of Environment, Javadekar urged the officials of both the ministries to work in close tandem and expedite approvals of key river projects of national importance after following due process, and also put in institutional mechanism to monitor water quality of River Ganga and its major tributaries. In the meeting, pending issues of environment and forest clearance of national projects of the Central Water Commission, National Water Development Agency and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana-AIBP were discussed, a ministry official said. “Union minister of Jal Shakti requested the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to strengthen the pollution monitoring system in Ganga and its major tributaries wherein inspection of Grossly Polluting Industries are carried out on regular basis. “Similarly, close monitoring of water quality in coordination with the National Mission for Clean Ganga was emphasised and it was agreed upon that suitable mechanism will be developed,” the official said. PTI AG SRY

