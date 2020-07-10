WB records highest one-day spike of 1,088 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 854

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 1,088 COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in infections so far, pushing the tally to 25,911 while a record 27 fatalities in the last 24 hours raised the death toll to 854, the state health department said. Out of the new deaths, 24 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the department said in a bulletin.

Kolkata accounted for 13 of the new fatalities, followed by six in North 24 Parganas, three in Howrah, two each in South 24 Parganas and Darjeeling and one in Dakshin Dinajpur district, it said. In the last 24 hours, 535 patients have been discharged from different hospitals in the state after recovering from the infection, it said, adding that a total of 16,826 were cured of the disease so far.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 8,231. The bulletin said in the last 24 hours, 322 people tested positive for the disease in Kolkata, 264 in North 24 Parganas, 167 in Howrah, 88 in South 24 Parganas and 53 in Hooghly. The remaining 194 cases were reported from 13 other districts.

Since Wednesday, 10,805 samples have been tested in the state..