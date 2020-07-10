Left Menu
NIT develops multipurpose sanitising device to disinfect packed food items, currency

It can sanitise packed food items and disinfect currency notes and credit cards besides sanitising papers, files, used masks and gloves, keys etc, the NIT said in a statement. "Its UV radiation kills microbial pathogens like virus, bacteria or fungus deposited on the surface of any article when they were kept inside its drawer for sanitising," it said "UV-C radiation technology is a known disinfectant for air, water and surfaces that can help mitigate the risk of acquiring an infection.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 15:00 IST
File photo Image Credit: Facebook (NITJofficial)

A timer-fitted sanitizing device, which uses UV radiation to kill microbial pathogens, has been developed by the Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology in Jalandhar to disinfect a variety of articles including packed food and currency. The portable box-shaped gadget is fitted with ultra-violet lights on the top and at the bottom. It can sanitize packed food items and disinfect currency notes and credit cards besides sanitizing papers, files, used masks and gloves, keys, etc, the NIT said in a statement.

"Its UV radiation kills microbial pathogens like virus, bacteria or fungus deposited on the surface of any article when they were kept inside its drawer for sanitizing," it said "UV-C radiation technology is a known disinfectant for air, water, and surfaces that can help mitigate the risk of acquiring an infection. All bacteria and viruses tested to respond to UV-C disinfection. At present UV light is used in many food industry applications as it is completely safe, low maintenance, and does not require the use of any chemicals or pesticides," the statement said. Designed by Director, NIT, Dr. LK Awasthi, and Associate Professor, Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering, Dr. Kuldeep Singh Nagla, the device, is "completely safe for adults and children". Awasthi said although there are some other such UV gadgets available in the market this compatible sanitizer has some additional features which make it more human friendly. Nagla said the device is safe for the users because there is no exposure to them. "When the drawer is opened, the UV light automatically gets switched off. The perforated, acrylic sheets and lights are fitted in such a manner that items kept in it get disinfected from all angles. "Besides being safe for use in homes and offices, it can be helpful for bankers too. They can protect themselves from viruses while handling currency notes which can also be carriers of various infections," he said. He said the user can set the timer as per the item and its size.

"For example, in banks, a cashier can place the currency notes and can set the timer for 120 seconds, the device will be automatically switched off after two minutes. Similarly, in case of packed food items, bottles, etc. it can be set up to 300 seconds and sometimes above too," he said. An in-built fan regulates the temperature for safety. Dr. Awasthi said the product has already been sent for patent and the NIT is tying up with a private company for commercial production of the device.

