IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall over North, South Goa
Light to moderate rainfall spell is very likely to occur at many places over North Goa and South Goa districts during the next 3 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:40 IST
Light to moderate rainfall spell is very likely to occur at many places over North Goa and South Goa districts during the next 3 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Isolated locations are likely to experience moderate to intense spell (update issued at 1 pm) according to IMD.
"Rain is likely to be accompanied with thunder/lightning and winds of speed reaching up to 30-40 km/hour," read a release. "At 1 pm, rain-bearing clouds are present over Sanguem, Sattari, Ponda, Canacona and Dharbandora talukas in Goa," it added. (ANI)
