Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall over North, South Goa

Light to moderate rainfall spell is very likely to occur at many places over North Goa and South Goa districts during the next 3 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:40 IST
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall over North, South Goa
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Light to moderate rainfall spell is very likely to occur at many places over North Goa and South Goa districts during the next 3 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Isolated locations are likely to experience moderate to intense spell (update issued at 1 pm) according to IMD.

"Rain is likely to be accompanied with thunder/lightning and winds of speed reaching up to 30-40 km/hour," read a release. "At 1 pm, rain-bearing clouds are present over Sanguem, Sattari, Ponda, Canacona and Dharbandora talukas in Goa," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF urges govts to redirect fiscal policy towards resilient sustainable, inclusive growth

The IMF on Friday urged the governments across the world to redirect their fiscal policy towards a resilient, sustainable and inclusive growth, noting that the countries can truly escape the great lockdown once effective vaccine and therape...

‘The Crown’ to be extended to six seasons

The Crown creator Peter Morgan and streaming platform Netflix have decided to extended the British royal drama to a sixth season that will take the series into the early 2000s. The Crown was originally planned for six seasons, but earlier t...

AP police seizes 1085 liquor bottles transported illegally

Veerulapadu Police has seized 1,085 liquor bottles that were being illegally transported in autos from Khammam in Telangana to Kondapalli village in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Three autos were seized while four person...

Venice tests long-delayed flood barrier months after waters swamped city

By Flavio Lo Scalzo VENICE, Italy, July 10 - Venice tested its long-delayed flood barriers on Friday, in a public demonstration of the strength of the defences months after rising tidal waters swamped its historic canals, squares and palace...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020