Timeline: From ambush to encounter
The timeline: July 3 * Eight police personnel, including a DSP, gunned down in Bikru village near Kanpur allegedly by the henchmen of gangster Vikas Dubey. July 4 *UP Police suspends Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tiwari, suspected of tipping off Dubey about a raid to arrest him. *Vikas Dubey's house in Bikru village razed under police presence.
*Vikas Dubey's house in Bikru village razed under police presence. July 5 *Vikas Dubey's aide Dayashankar Agnihotri arrested in a pre-dawn encounter in Kanpur.
July 6 *UP Police suspends three more of their men. *UP Police says they are probing allegations in a letter purportedly written by slain DSP Devendra Mishra, alleging links between Vinay Tiwari and Dubey. July 7 *All 68 personnel of the Chaubeypur police station shunted to the reserve police line.
*Three more people linked with Dubey arrested. *DIG Anant Deo, a former Kanpur Nagar SSP, transferred to the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Moradabad.
July 8 *Police shoot dead an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey and arrest six other alleged accomplices. *Two suspended sub inspectors, Vinay Tiwari and Bikru beat in-charge K K Sharma, also arrested.
*UP STF detains Vikas Dubey's brother-in-law Raju Nigam in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district. July 9 *Madhya Pradesh police arrest Vikas Dubey outside Mahakal temple in Ujjain, hand him over to UP Police.
*Dubey's aides Prabhat and Praveen shot dead in separate encounters in UP. * Dubey's wife, son and a help held by the Uttar Pradesh police for questioning.
July 10 *Vikas Dubey shot dead on the outskirts of Kanpur, police say he was trying to escape from custody..
