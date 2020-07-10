Left Menu
Timeline: From ambush to encounter

The timeline: July 3 * Eight police personnel, including a DSP, gunned down in Bikru village near Kanpur allegedly by the henchmen of gangster Vikas Dubey. July 4 *UP Police suspends Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tiwari, suspected of tipping off Dubey about a raid to arrest him. *Vikas Dubey's house in Bikru village razed under police presence.

Timeline: From ambush to encounter

Gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead on Friday, a week after he allegedly masterminded an ambush at his village here in which eight policemen were killed. The timeline: July 3 * Eight police personnel, including a DSP, gunned down in Bikru village near Kanpur allegedly by the henchmen of gangster Vikas Dubey. *Hours later, Vikas Dubey's two accomplices also killed in an encounter. July 4 *UP Police suspends Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tiwari, suspected of tipping off Dubey about a raid to arrest him.

*Vikas Dubey's house in Bikru village razed under police presence. July 5 *Vikas Dubey's aide Dayashankar Agnihotri arrested in a pre-dawn encounter in Kanpur.

July 6 *UP Police suspends three more of their men. *UP Police says they are probing allegations in a letter purportedly written by slain DSP Devendra Mishra, alleging links between Vinay Tiwari and Dubey. July 7 *All 68 personnel of the Chaubeypur police station shunted to the reserve police line.

*Three more people linked with Dubey arrested. *DIG Anant Deo, a former Kanpur Nagar SSP, transferred to the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Moradabad.

July 8 *Police shoot dead an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey and arrest six other alleged accomplices. *Two suspended sub inspectors, Vinay Tiwari and Bikru beat in-charge K K Sharma, also arrested.

*UP STF detains Vikas Dubey's brother-in-law Raju Nigam in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district. July 9 *Madhya Pradesh police arrest Vikas Dubey outside Mahakal temple in Ujjain, hand him over to UP Police.

*Dubey's aides Prabhat and Praveen shot dead in separate encounters in UP. * Dubey's wife, son and a help held by the Uttar Pradesh police for questioning.

July 10 *Vikas Dubey shot dead on the outskirts of Kanpur, police say he was trying to escape from custody..

