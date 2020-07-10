With highest single-day spike of 7,862 new cases

With highest single-day spike of 7,862 new casesPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:42 IST
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,38,461; death toll upby 226 to 9,893: Health dept.
Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
There was an eerie silence outside the demolished house of gangster Vikas Dubey where around 60 policemen are keeping a hawk-eyed vigil after the news spread that he was killed in an encounter on Friday. The policemen, most of whom are depl...
Britain has turned down the chance to join a 2.4 billion-euro European Union plan to secure advance purchases of promising COVID-19 vaccines, saying it would not have had a say over the programme.The UK government has decided on this occasi...
India and China on Friday resolved to push ahead with complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh in a timely manner for full restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC even as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh undertook a compr...
A Russian LGBT activist said she was fined 75,000 roubles 1,000 on Friday on charges of spreading gay propaganda among minors by publishing drawings of same-sex couples with children online.Yulia Tsvetkova and her lawyer said she was prosec...