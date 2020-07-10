Left Menu
Chandigarh Administration to privatize power distribution system

In line with the Union Government's decision, the Chandigarh Administration on Friday said that it is also going to privatize the power distribution system.

Updated: 10-07-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:47 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In line with the Union Government's decision, the Chandigarh Administration on Friday said that it is also going to privatize the power distribution system. "The Government of India has decided for privatization of the power distribution system in all the Union Territories. Accordingly, Chandigarh Administration is also going to privatize the power distribution system," said a press release from Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh Administration.

"Due to this decision, a canard is being spread that the service and related benefits of the employees working in the Electricity Wing of the Engineering Department, U.T., Chandigarh Mil be at stake and the power tariff will Increase manifolds," the press release said. "Accordingly, Chandigarh Administration through this press note is assuring the employees that their services and related benefits will be safeguarded and their employment terms will be similar or they will be better than the present service terms. No retrenchment of employees will happen and no employee will be transferred outside the geographical area served by the Electricity Wing of the Engineenng Department, Chandigarh. Further, meetings have been carried out with the Employee Unions to understand their concerns," it said.

"As regards probable increase in tariff due to privatization, the same will continue to be governed by well defined criteria and regulated by JERC as being done presently," it added. (ANI)

