Coronavirus cases in Guj cross 40,000 with another record rise

With the highest single-day spike of 875 new cases, the coronavirus case tally in Gujarat breached the 40,000-mark on Friday, the health department said. The number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 40,155, it said in a release.

14 COVID-19 patients died since previous evening, taking the death toll to 2,024. 441 persons were discharged from hospitals in the state, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients so far to 28,183.

As many as161 patients recovered in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by 118 in Surat and 21 in Patan. Of the total 875 new patients recorded across the state since Thursday evening, 269 were detected in Surat district -- 202 in Surat city and 67 from elsewhere in the district.

Ahmedabad was in the second spot with 165 new cases, 153 from the city and 12 from rural areas. The district's tally of cases has now reached 22,845, still the highest in the state. Other districts where significant number of cases were reported in the last 24 hours are Bhavnagar (71), Vadodara (69) and Rajkot (39).

Surat's case tally is 7,850 cases, second highest after Ahmedabad. Of the 14 deaths since previous evening, five were reported in Ahmedabad district, four in Surat and one each in Arvalli, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Mehsana.

There are 9,948 active patients in Gujarat, 68 of them on ventilator while the rest are stable. 3.04 lakh persons are currently quarantined in the state -- 3.01 lakh are home quarantined while 2,971 are kept in different facilities across the state.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 40,155, new cases 875, deaths 2,024, discharged 28,183, active cases 9,948 and people tested so far 4,49,349.