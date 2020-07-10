Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Shivali villagers distribute sweets post Vikas Dubey's encounter, say 'finally we're free'

The people in Shivali village in Kanpur on Friday distributed sweets after history-sheeter Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:18 IST
UP: Shivali villagers distribute sweets post Vikas Dubey's encounter, say 'finally we're free'
Shivali villagers distribute sweets after Vikas Dubey dies in police encounter. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The people in Shivali village in Kanpur on Friday distributed sweets after history-sheeter Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter. "We are very happy a big terror from our area has been eliminated. We are feeling free. Earlier we used to be scared that he could do anything. We would like to congratulate the personnel of Uttar Pradesh STF," said Atul Kumar, a local.

"Everyone is very happy and we are making arrangements for sangeet (entertainment). I salute the eight policemen killed during an encounter with Dubey," said Lallan Bajpai, another local. Earlier today, the families of the policemen who were killed in the Kanpur encounter on July 3 expressed relief and happiness over the killing of gangster Dubey.

Kanpur main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a road accident early on Friday morning while being taken to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, where he was arrested on Thursday. "Vikas Dubey attempted to flee by snatching pistol of the injured policemen after the car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital," SP Kanpur West Anil Kumar said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Medical group cited by Trump denounces school funding threat

A medical association that the White House has cited in its press to reopen schools is pushing back against President Donald Trumps repeated threats to cut federal funding if schools dont open this fall. In a joint statement with national e...

Record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengal on second day of lockdown in containment zones

West Bengal registered a record single-day spike of 1,198 COVID-19 cases on Friday, even as the second day of the lockdown in the containment zones was by and large effective with people staying indoors and shops closed. The total number of...

Russia's foreign minister mocks intel on bounties to Taliban

Russias top diplomat on Friday dismissed US intelligence information alleging that Moscow offered bounties to the Taliban for killing American soldiers as a product of election year politics in Washington. US intelligence officials said inf...

Ghislaine Maxwell denies charges she aided Jeffrey Epstein, says she deserves bail

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday forcefully denied charges she lured underage girls so he could sexually abuse them, and said she deserves bail.Maxwells request...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020