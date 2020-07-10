All religious places will remain open during lockdown in UP

All religious places shall remain open during the lockdown in Uttar Pradesh from 10 pm today till 5 am on July 13, 2020, confirmed Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi on Friday. "There is no prohibition on the opening of religious places during the lockdown in the State from 10 pm today till 5 am on July 13," he said.

"All the industrial factories in the rural and urban areas will remain open while following the rules of social distancing and other health measures. In all industries a COVID-19 help desk should mandatorily be set up," added Awasthi. As per the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has 32,362 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This includes 10,373 active, 21,127 cured and discharged patients and 862 deaths due to the disease. (ANI)