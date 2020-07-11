In a first, Railways will export dry chillies to Bangladesh via special parcel train
Indian Railways will export dry chillies to Bangladesh through a special parcel train for the first time, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 13:58 IST
Indian Railways will export dry chillies to Bangladesh through a special parcel train for the first time, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Friday. Indian Railways will transport goods from Andhra Pradesh's Reddipalem to Bangladesh.
"Beyond National Borders: Gearing up exports, for the first time, Railways transports dry chillies in a Special Parcel Train to Bangladesh," Piyush Goyal Tweeted on Friday. In an earlier tweet, Railway Minister had said that Railways will continue to assist in the export of Indian products to other countries.
"Railways is committed to aid in the export of Indian products!" he said. (ANI)
