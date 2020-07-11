Police file case against 20 protesting fishermen

Cases against 20 fishermen have been registered in connection with their agitation at Tarangambadi in Nagapattinam district during which an inspector sustained injuries, police said on Saturday. Thousands of fishermen from villages in Sirkazhi and Tarangambaditaluks held the stir on Friday to protest against the alleged use of the banned purse seine nets by their counterparts from some nearby villages, the police said.

When a police inspector Selvam tried to stop the protesters, he sustained injuries on his head. This triggered tension in the area, the police said.

District collector Praveen Nair and superintendent of police Selvanagarethinam held talks with the fishermen who later ended the protest, they said.