Eight new COVID-19 cases in Gondia, tally 210

Eight new COVID-19 cases in Gondia, tally 210PTI | Gondia | Updated: 11-07-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 20:29 IST
With eight new COVID-19cases recorded on Saturday, the number of the infectedpatients in Maharashtra's Gondia district has mounted to 210,a Health official said
With the death of a 40-year-old man, the number of thefatalities has risen to three so far, said medicalsuperintendent Dr Himmat Meshram
Seven patients have recovered from the viral infectionso far, he said.
