Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bid to "open SBI branch" in TN scuttled, 19-year-old man held

The SBI Panruti branch manager lodged a complaint with police seeking action following a tip-off by a customer that the man was "opening an SBI branch and has challans as well." Following questioning, he was arrested for forgery and possession of counterfeit seals. A printer who printed the challans and another who had made fake seals were held for similar offences and abetment.

PTI | Cuddalore | Updated: 11-07-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 20:38 IST
Bid to "open SBI branch" in TN scuttled, 19-year-old man held
The man, son of retired SBI employees, had readied fake seals and challans of the public sector lender and had other paraphernalia like a cash counting machine needed "to run a bank branch," on an upper floor of his residence at Panruti, about 25 km from here. Image Credit: ANI

An alleged attempt by a 19-year-old man to "open a branch of the State Bank of India" at Panruti near here was scuttled and he was arrested for forgery, police said here on Saturday. The man, son of retired SBI employees, had readied fake seals and challans of the public sector lender and had other paraphernalia like a cash counting machine needed "to run a bank branch," on an upper floor of his residence at Panruti, about 25 km from here.

He had not, however, put up any signboard. The SBI Panruti branch manager lodged a complaint with police seeking action following a tip-off by a customer that the man was "opening an SBI branch and has challans as well." Following questioning, he was arrested for forgery and possession of counterfeit seals.

A printer who printed the challans and another who had made fake seals were held for similar offences and abetment. They were produced before a magistrate court and enlarged on bail.

Asked if the man had cheated people by soliciting deposits or facilitating loans, Panruti police inspector K Ambethkar told PTI, "no..we have not received any such complaint so far." The man's late father had worked for SBI and his mother had retired from the same bank some time back, he said. To a question, the police inspector said the man's mother, who has mobility issues, and another woman relative living in the same house had no clue about his "idea." Investigations revealed that he aspired to work for a bank and since he had closely watched banking operations for long he was "very knowledgeable" about it.

On the suspected motive, he said several of his replies were incomprehensible, childish, and strange notwithstanding his excellent understanding of the banking processes. "He even calmly told us that he awaited approval from Mumbai to open the (SBI) branch and that he was about to put up a signboard," the inspector said, adding that the man had tried unsuccessfully to get employment on compassionate grounds in the SBI following the death of his father in harness.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Health News Roundup: Advance team from WHO left for China; COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected to be ready and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure all ryots get 'Rythu Bandhu' benefits: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, July 11 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked officials to ensure that every eligible farmer in the state receives the benefit of Rythu Bandhu, a farm investment support scheme. Rao, who held a meetin...

CID to probe case of firing on Nagpur mayor's vehicle

The Maharashtra government has transferred the probe into firing on Nagpur mayor Sandip Joshis vehicle in December last year to the CID, an official said on Saturday. The incident had occurred on Wardha Road here on December 17 when two mot...

UP's Gorakhpur reports 636 fresh COVID-19 cases

Eighty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday, taking the number of infections to 636, an official said. Chief Medical Officer Srikant Tiwari said 63 of the fresh cases were reported in rural areas and 25 in urban G...

G Narendra Kumar appointment as Delhi CEO 'kept in abeyance'

The Election Commission has kept in abeyance the appointment of G Narendra Kumar as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, purely due to administrative reasons, according to an official order. On Wednesday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020