Expedite relief disbursal to victims of Delhi riots: Govt to officials

The Delhi government has directed authorities to expedite the process of disbursing compensation to northeast Delhi riot victims as it was hampered due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. The office of Deputy Chief Minister has received grievances from the victims and their representatives regarding the compensation, a senior government official said.

A note has been sent from the government to authorities concerned to expedite the disbursal of compensation, he said. "The authorities concerned are directed to provide a status report along with a plan of action and timeline to complete the process of compensation as early as possible," the note said.

A senior officer in northeast Delhi said "follow up" action was ensured for implementation of the directions regarding expeditious disbursal of compensation to the victims. Over 50 people were killed and many others were injured in the communal violence that swept many areas of northeast Delhi earlier this year.

The grievances of riot victims received by the government since April included compensation amount approved but not credited in account of the victims. Among other grievances are non-submission of forms within prescribed time and understatement of losses, the officials said.

The Delhi government had announced that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh would be provided to the kin of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh for permanent disability due to injury, Rs 20,000 for minor injuries and Rs 5 lakh for the damage in case of residential units, among other categories. Around 480 cases have been rejected due to various reasons apart from duplication of claims, the note said.

These claims need to be reassessed so that no rightful claimant goes uncompensated, it added..