Madhya Pradesh adds highest 544 cases in one-day, tally 17,201

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday registered the biggest single-day rise of 544 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 17,201, health officials said. With six more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll has risen to 644, they said.

Among the six, three fatalities were reported in Indore, two in Bhopal and one in Rajgarh. Of the 544 new cases, the highest 101 infections were reported from Morena, followed by 89 in Indore, 72 in Bhopal and 58 in Gwalior, according to officials.

Meanwhile, a total of 198 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 12,679. The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 89 to 5,176 while the death toll stood at 261, a health bulletin said.

Now, Bhopal has 3,407 COVID-19 patients. Of these, 118 persons have succumbed to the infection so far. The case count is Morena bordering Rajasthan's Dholpur district stood at 945 as on Saturday. It was 408 on June 30.

The case count in Gwalior has gone up up to 888, it said. No new coronavirus case has been reported from 12 districts since Friday evening.

All 52 districts have active cases as on Saturday, the health bulletin said. The state now has 1,518 active containment zones.

Since June 1, Madhya Pradesh has registered 3,608 new cases and 72 deaths. The number of cases stood at 13,593 on June 30 night while the fatality count was 572. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 17,201, active cases 3,878, new cases 544, death toll 644, recovered 12,679, total number of tested people 4,74,461.