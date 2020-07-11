COVID-19: Delhi's WCD minister takes stock of preventive arrangements for children in care homes

Delhi's Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Saturday took stock of the preventive arrangements being made for children residing in care homes in city's Alipur area in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The minister visited the Phulbari Bal Griha and Ashiana Bal Griha and reviewed the implementation of the guidelines issued by the Delhi government regarding COVID-19. Special emphasis is being given on the cleanliness in these child care complexes. The body temperature of every person coming from outside is measured and a sanitation machine is also installed at the entrance, Gautam was told by officials

Gautam also examined the protective measures taken to prevent any untoward incidents with children. Orphan children in the age group of 6 to 12 and 12 to 18 are kept in these government care homes. They are given free housing, medical care, school education and vocational training by the government. The minister also inspected the food prepared for children and found it satisfactory.