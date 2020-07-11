Left Menu
Hardik Patel appointed working president of Gujarat Congress

"Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Hardik Patel as the working president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said. Patel, 26, rose to prominence when he led an agitation by the Patidar community in 2015, demanding that the community should get benefits of the quota for backward castes.

Patel, 26, rose to prominence when he led an agitation by the Patidar community in 2015, demanding that the community should get benefits of the quota for backward castes.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel was appointed the new working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday. "Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Hardik Patel as the working president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," official communication from the party said.

Patel, 26, rose to prominence when he led an agitation by the Patidar community in 2015, demanding that the community should get benefits of the quota for backward castes. He joined the Congress on March 12, 2019, but did not contest the Lok Sabha election that year due to his conviction in a case.

Ahead of his joining, he had expressed his desire to contest from the Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat. Hardik Patel's outfit Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, which was at the forefront of agitation for reservation benefit in government jobs and college admissions, had declared its support to the Congress party in the local body elections in 2015 and Gujarat assembly polls in 2017, giving a tough competition to the BJP.

Amit Chavda is the president of the state unit, which already has two working presidents -- Tushar Chaudhary and Karsandas Soneri. Meanwhile, the Congress president also approved the appointment of three districts Congress Committee presidents - Mahendrasinh H Parmar for Anand, Anand Chaudhary for Surat and Yasin Gajjan for Dwaraka...

