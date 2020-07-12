Man dies by suicide in Visakhapatnam after losing money in online gambling

A man of Kotturu village in Anakapalle mandal in Visakhapatnam has allegedly died by suicide after losing money in online gambling. According to his friends, 24-years-old Doddi Venkata Aravind died after losing money in online gambling. However, Police is yet to ascertain the cause of death.

"This noon at around 1 pm (July 11), one Bhavani reported to us that her son Doddi Venkata Aravind (24), has committed suicide by hanging himself at their house," said Sub-inspector Chakradhar Rao. "We think he might have committed suicide due to financial or any other problems. Full details will be known in the investigation. Whether he had lost in online gambling, we don't know the details," he added.

The police have filed a case and an investigation is underway. DV Aravind worked as a junior engineer in a private mining company at Rayagada, Odisha. He came to his mother's place three days ago. (ANI)