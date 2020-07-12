These are the top stories at 5:30 pm: NATION DEL45 RJ-LD CONG Rajasthan Cong crisis: Gehlot summons meeting of party MLAs Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has summoned Sunday night a meeting of all party MLAs, an apparent show of strength amid speculation over his rift with deputy Sachin Pilot. DEL35 UP-INQUIRY-COMMISSION UP govt forms panel to probe Kanpur ambush, Vikas Dubey's encounter Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday constituted a one-member commission to probe the Kanpur ambush and the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey.

DEL43 VIRUS-HEALTH-RECOVERY India’s COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 62.93 per cent: Health ministry New Delhi: Focussed and coordinated action by the Centre along with states and UTs, effective clinical management of coronavirus and timely diagnosis led to a consistent increase in the number of recovered cases in the country, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. DEL34 SINOINDIA-ITBP DG All the country's land is with our security forces: ITBP and BSF DG amid Sino-India standoff Gurgaon: As Chinese and Indian troops move to disengage in eastern Ladakh after a tense standoff, the chief of ITBP and BSF on Sunday said all the country's land is under "full possession" of our security and defence forces.

BOM14 MH-VIRUS-LD BACHCHAN Aishwarya, daughter Aaradhya test positive for coronavirus Mumbai: After Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, two more members of the megastar's family - daughter-in-law Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya - have tested coronavirus positive, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday. DEL41 CIC-ARMY Can't demand signed copies of online RTI applications: CIC to Army New Delhi: Demanding a signed copy of an online RTI application negates the whole purpose of such a mechanism, the Central Information Commission has said while cautioning the army to refrain from such a practice. DEL37 JK-MADHAV Ram Madhav visits residence of slain BJP leader Wasim Bari, demands proper security for party workers in Kashmir Srinagar: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and other leaders on Sunday visited the residence of the party's Bandipora district president Wasim Bari who along with his father and brother was killed by terrorists. DEL24 JK-DETAINED-LD PSA Separatist leader, Jamaat members detained in Kashmir, to be booked under PSA: Police chief Srinagar: Separatist leader and chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TEH) Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai was on Sunday detained by police from his residence here and is likely to be booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said. CAL2 JH-MAOISTS-BUILDINGS Maoists blow up 12 buildings in Jharkhand Chaibasa: Twelve buildings of the Jharkhand forest department were blown up by suspected Maoists in West Singhbhum district, police said on Sunday.

DEL31 UP-LD LOCKDOWN Stricter lockdown on weekends in UP Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose a stricter lockdown across the state on weekends to stop the coronavirus spread, a senior official said on Sunday. BUSINESS DEL18 BIZ-DIESEL-PRICE Diesel price nears Rs 81 after 16 paise increase New Delhi: Diesel price in the national capital on Sunday inched towards the Rs 81 per litre-mark following a rate hike after a four-day hiatus.

FOREIGN FGN7 CHINA-2NDLD QUAKE 5.1-magnitude quake hits north China, tremors felt in Beijing Beijing/Shijiazhuang: Beijing and several other cities in northern China were jolted after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake and moderate tremors hit Hebei province's Tangshan city on Sunday. By K J M Varma FGN14 NEPAL-POLITICS Any attempt from anywhere to weaken party unity would not be in favour of people: Prachanda Kathmandu: Amid the political turmoil in Nepal, the ruling communist party executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said on Sunday that any attempt from anywhere to weaken the party unity would not be in favour of the people and hurt the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters. SPORTS SPD11 SPO-RIJIJU-LD MEETING Rijiju to hold 2-day online meet with state sports ministers to discuss way forward amid COVID-19 New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will hold discussions with sports ministers of all states and union territories from July 14 to figure a way forward as sporting activities begin to resume amid the gradual lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown.