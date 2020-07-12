1,266 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar, tally at 16,305

A total of 1,266 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Sunday, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 16,305, the health department said.

According to the official data, 10,991 patients have been recovered in the state so far.

Meanwhile, India's count of coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 8,49,553 cases while the toll due to the disease stood at 22,674. (ANI)