Two Maoists arrested in Jharkhand

Two Maoists were arrested on Sunday in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, police said. They were identified as Soma Sardar (37) and Umesh Munda (21).

Soma and Umesh were arrested in connection with the killing of two people, one Mangal Singh Sardar and his wife, in Raijama village on May 23 with an intention to terrorise other villagers, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Arshi told a press conference here. They confessed that they had put up posters in Kharswan, Kuchai and Chowka villages in the district and in Tamar in Ranchi on June 17 to terrorise people, he said.

They were arrested following a tip-off about their movement in the district, Arshi added. The duo was also involved in five Naxal-related incidents in Kharswan, Tiruldih and Kuchai police station areas of the district, he said.

They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder), and were produced before a court, which remanded them to 14 days judicial custody..