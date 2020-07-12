Left Menu
Rs 3.5 lakh worth ganja seized in Mathura

“Thirty kilograms of ganja packed in 30 packs have been recovered from the smuggler," police said. The accused identified as Radha Ballabh of Radha Kund town falling under Govardhan police station limits has confessed to smuggling the banned substance as he said that the consignment was being taken to Rajasthan, police said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cannabis, also known as ganja, worth over Rs 3.5 lakh was seized from an alleged smuggler when his car was searched in the outskirts of Govardhan town here on Sunday, police said. "Thirty kilograms of ganja packed in 30 packs have been recovered from the smuggler," police said.

The accused identified as Radha Ballabh of Radha Kund town falling under Govardhan police station limits has confessed to smuggling the banned substance as he said that the consignment was being taken to Rajasthan, police said. According to police, the man was intercepted at a checkpost while trying to smuggle the drugs in the car.

He has been sent to judicial custody while the consignment and the car has been kept at Govardhan police station for legal proceedings, police added..

