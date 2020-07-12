Using gas cutter, thieves steal Rs 10 lakh from Nagpur ATM

Unidentified persons used a gas cutter to steal Rs 10 lakh from a bank ATM in Dhapewada village in Seonar in Nagpur, police said on Sunday. The incident happened during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a Seonar police station official said.

"We have managed to get the digital video recorder (DVR) and are in the process of identifying the accused. The CCTV footage of the vicinity is also being checked," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM