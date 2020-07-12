Three frontline workers die in Odisha's Ganjam district

Three frontline workers have lost their lives while performing their duties in the fight against COVID-19 in Odisha's Ganjam district, the district administration tweeted on Sunday. The administration identified the deceased as an Aganwadi Supervisor of Snakhemundi block, a constable posted at Aska police station and a headmaster of a school in Aska block.

The headmaster was looking after migrant workers who had returned to Ganjam and was in-charge of a temporary medical camp. Ganjam District Magistrate-cum-Collector V A Kulange tweeted, "Entire district administration is with their families. We request all people in Ganjam to follow social distancing norms. By doing this, you will help out COVID Warriors in fighting this war." The police constable of Kotinada police outpost in Aska police station died during treatment at COVID-19 Hospital, Sitalapalli, near here on Sunday. He had tested positive for the disease on Friday, officials said.

Ganjam Superintendent of Police Brijesh Rai visited the house of the deceased constable and offered condolence to the bereaved family members. The Anganwardi Supervisor of Kankorada who was in home quarantine here died on way to a hospital.

The headmaster died of the viral infection at Berhampur on Saturday. Acknowledging his contribution during the coronavirus crisis, Kulange wrote, "The dedication and devotion shown by him while discharging his duty will definitely set an example for others in the war against COVID-19." Two journalists from Ganjam and Gajapati districts have also also succumbed to COVID-19, they said.

Of the 64 coronavirus deaths reported in the state till now, Ganjam accounted for 39, they said..