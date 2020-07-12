Left Menu
Sunday curfew brings Karnataka to a standstill

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the total shutdown this time will be stringent compared to the previous lockdowns. "Last time when the lockdown was imposed, the number of coronavirus cases were less, but after it was eased, people crowded public places." "Now when the cases have risen enormously, the Chief Minister has taken a decision regarding Bengaluru," Bommai told reporters after visiting KR Market and surrounding places.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-07-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 22:02 IST
Roads wore a deserted look and shops remained shut during the second Sunday curfew to help fight COVID-19 in Karnataka, bringing the state to a virtual standstill. The curfew was strictly imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi, among others,as very few people were seen on the roads, while most preferred to stay indoors.

Most vehicles like buses, autorickshaws, cars and two-wheelers stayed off the roads in cities, including the state capital Bengaluru, where a week-long curfew will come into effect from Tuesday. While the government did not rule out the possibility of extending the total lockdown in Bengaluru commencing on Tuesday night, it also hinted at extending the curbs across the state. However, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take the final call on Monday on the matter.

As part of its measures to curb the spread of the virus in the capital city, which has seen a spurt in the number of cases in the last few days, the state government had announced a complete lockdown from July 14-22. Incidentally, the western city of Pune in Maharashtra has also announced a lockdown from June 13 to June 23.

On Sunday, only essential activities were permitted in the state and policemen were seen strictly enforcing the curfew. While a majority of people abided by the curfew order and remained indoors, there were instances of violations too.

The policemen were seen questioning the violators. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had earlier appealed to the people to abide by the curfew and had also warned violators.

"Curfew will prevail in Bangalore City Commissionerate from 8 pm today to 5 am on Monday. Requesting all Bangalureans to cooperate and stay home. This is in public interest. Those moving without reason will be dealt with legally," Rao had tweeted on Saturday. In Yashwanthapur in the city during the curfew, a man was allegedly found travelling in an autorickshaw with an 'institutional quarantine' stamp on his hand, police sources said. He was detained for questioning.

At a few places such as Malleswaram, BTM Layout and Koramangala, police penalised violators. Earlier, the state government had announced a total lockdown on all Sundays starting July 5 in view of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the government said it will take a call on extending the lockdown in the capital city after consulting experts. "At present the lockdown has been decided for a week.

After watching the pace in which the cases increase, we will get a report from the experts, based on which we will take a call two days before and will let the people know about our decision," Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters after a meeting with the Chief Minister. He asked people to stock all essential commodities before Tuesday so that no one ventures out when the lockdown is imposed.

Only those who need to go out to provide essential services, such as hospital staff, should do so and the rest should stay home and help the government in controlling the pandemic, he said. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the total shutdown this time will be stringent compared to the previous lockdowns.

"Last time when the lockdown was imposed, the number of coronavirus cases were less, but after it was eased, people crowded public places." "Now when the cases have risen enormously, the Chief Minister has taken a decision regarding Bengaluru," Bommai told reporters after visiting KR Market and surrounding places. He said a meeting by Yediyurappa has been scheduled,where all the measures taken by the government will be discussed.

"We are prepared for all the necessary measures for lockdown from Tuesday. Our department is geared up to make lockdown successful in Bengaluru as well as in Karnataka," he added, indicating the restrictions could be extended across the state. Appealing to the people to make the lockdown successful, he said the cases have risen enormously in Bengaluru, which prompted the CM to decide on imposing a total shutdown in the city.

