Assam CM directs ministers, MPs & MLAs to rush to respective constituencies & help flood affected people

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday directed ministers, MPs and MLAs to rush to their respective constituencies and districts and help the flood-affected affected people by expediting relief and rescue operations with the district administrations. The chief minister reviewed the flood situation in the state and directed the deputy commissioners to take the help of NDRF and SDRF personnel for reaching out to the affected people.

Sonowal asked the in-charge ministers, MPs and MLAs of the affected districts to help the district administrations and work in coordination to help the affected people. The chief minister also reviewed the condition of the breached embankments of the state and directed the Water Resources department, to repair the breached portion of the embankments on a war footing and save people from a possible deluge in new areas.

He also asked the department to delegate its field level staff to maintain a close surveillance on the embankments and take remedial steps if any part of the embankment is breached. Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta, Additional Chief Secretary Water Resources Syedian Abbasi, Chief Ministers Principal Secretary Sanjay Lohiya, CEO Assam State Disaster Management Authority M S Manivannan and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday with four more people losing their lives in the deluge and landslides, which have affected nearly 13 lakh people in 24 districts..