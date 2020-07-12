Ballia MP seeks high-level probe into panchayat executive officer's suicide

BJP’s Ballia MP Virendra Singh Mast on Sunday demanded a high-level probe into the alleged suicide of a woman panchayat executive officer here. Singh said he has written to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard.

"She was a brilliant officer. A high-level probe should be initiated into the alleged suicide and stringent action be taken against the culprits," he said. Mani Manjari Rai (27), who was the executive officer of the Maniyar nagar panchayat, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her rented accommodation here on Monday.

Her father Jai Thakur Rai had claimed that his daughter was "murdered" and "hanged". In a suicide note recovered from the spot, the victim had said she "had to do some wrong work". According to ASP Sanjay Yadav, police registered an FIR against six people-- Maniyar nagar panchyat chairman Bheem Gupta; Sikandarpur nagar panchyat executive officer Sanjay Rao; and four others--under Section 306 of the IPC (abetment to suicide). The complaint was given by the victim's brother Vijayanand Rai, who alleged that the accused put an "undue pressure" on her over the issue of payments and tender for a new work.