Cong says doors still open for Pilot

“Doors are open for Sachin Pilot and other MLAs,” senior leader Randeep Surjewala told reporters here ahead of a crucial state legislature party meeting. He said those who want to attend it should call up Avinash Pande, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-07-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 12:55 IST
Sachin Pilot (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

The Congress on Monday said its doors are open for Sachin Pilot, the rebel leader who has claimed that he has the support of over 30 party MLAs in the state's 200-member assembly. "Doors are open for Sachin Pilot and other MLAs," senior leader Randeep Surjewala told reporters here ahead of a crucial state legislature party meeting.

He said those who want to attend it should call up Avinash Pande, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan. Pande, Surjewala, and Ajay Maken have rushed to Jaipur ahead of the meeting amid a power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Pilot, who is also the president of the state unit of the party, on Tuesday night claimed he has the support of 30 MLAs and the Gehlot government is now in minority. The claim has been rejected by Congress. The party says 109 MLAs have already expressed support for Gehlot.

The Congress Legislature Party meeting was supposed to have begun at 10.30 am, but has been delayed.

