Two militants killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag
Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed and incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter, the official said.
Srinagar, July 13 (PTI) Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Monday morning in Srigufwara area of Anantnag district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter around 6:40 am when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed and incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter, the official said. He said the search operation in the area was underway.
