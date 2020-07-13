Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK MLA says he "opened fire in self-defence"

Following the firing incident near suburban Tiruporur, which allegedly caused injury to a bystander, the MLA was arrested and remanded to 14 days judicial custody on Sunday. During questioning, the 46-year old MLA, L Idhayavarman, representing Tiruporur constituency said, "he opened fire in self-defence since there were about 50 people in the opposite group," a police official in nearby Chengelpet district told P T I.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:21 IST
DMK MLA says he "opened fire in self-defence"

A DMK MLA in Tamil Nadu has said during questioning that he "opened fire in self-defence" during a clash over a land dispute with a realtor, police said on Monday. Following the firing incident near suburban Tiruporur, which allegedly caused injury to a bystander, the MLA was arrested and remanded to 14 days judicial custody on Sunday.

During questioning, the 46-year old MLA, L Idhayavarman, representing Tiruporur constituency said, "he opened fire in self-defence since there were about 50 people in the opposite group," a police official in nearby Chengelpet district told P T I. In total, 12 men including the legislator and property developer G Kumar have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

To a question, the official said, "more people are being questioned in connection with the incident." On Saturday, when Kumar allegedly tried to level land to provide access to his parcel of land, the legislator's group had opposed it. They had objected since the "land levelled" was "public" in nature pending a civil dispute. Eventually, arguments led to a clash causing some injuries to people from both groups and a bystander, identified later as G Srinivasan.

Police had said three cases were registered under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act. One was based on a complaint by R Lakshmipathi, father of the MLA against Kumar and another following a plaint by the realtor against Idhayavarman and 12 others.

One more case was filed based on a plea by Srinivasan, who allegedly sustained an injury when the legislator opened fire. Senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, reacting to the MLA's arrest had alleged that the incident showed that the DMK has gone towards gun culture.

Also, the Minister had alleged that the unruly behaviour has become the practice of DMK men and that the party "is synonymous with a culture of violence."PTI VGN PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Have a staycation in 'superlative' UK, PM Johnson says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to stay at home this summer for a staycation in the superlative United Kingdom rather than travelling abroad to foreign shores.I think this is a great great year for people to have a staycation - ...

Scientists suggest strategies for safe-reopening of economy post lockdown

Scientists have recommended three strategies, including a cycle of lockdown and relaxation, for the safe reopening of economies in low and middle-income countries after months of strict social distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic...

U.S. set to carry out first federal execution of prisoner in 17 years

The first execution of a federal prisoner in more than 17 years was due to take place later on Monday, the culmination of an effort by the Trump administration to revive the U.S. governments use of a punishment long mired in legal challenge...

Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G, though timescale unclear

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set ban Huawei from Britains 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President Donald Trump as the United States grapples with Chinas rising economic and technological ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020