These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL21 VIRUS LD CASES Record spike of 28,701 COVID-19 cases takes India's tally to 8,78,254 New Delhi: India saw yet another record single-day jump of 28,701 COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 8,78,254 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 people succumbing to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL43 PM-LD PICHAI PM Modi, Google's Pichai discuss how tech can transform lives, emerging work culture in pandemic New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and discussed issues such as leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers and youths and the importance of data security.

DEL58 BIZ-GOOGLE-CEO-INDIA Google to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India over next 5-7 years: CEO Pichai New Delhi: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday announced an investment of Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years through 'Google for India Digitisation Fund'. DEL41 RJ-2NDLD CONG Doors open for Pilot, says Cong; legislature party meeting begins in Jaipur Jaipur: The Congress on Monday said its doors remain open for Sachin Pilot, the rebel leader who claimed that he has the support of over 30 party MLAs in the state’s 200-member assembly.

DEL59 RJ-CONG-RESOLUTION Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party backs Gehlot Jaipur: The Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party here on Monday passed a resolution supporting the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state amid a tussle for power between him and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. DEL61 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Pakistani national among two Jaish militants killed in Anantnag Srinagar: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including a Pakistani, were killed while a woman was injured during a gun battle between the ultras and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

DEL57 CBSE-LD RESULTS CBSE class 12 exam results declared, girls outshine boys New Delhi: Girls outshone boys in the class 12 examination, results of which were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, recording an increase of over 5 per cent in pass percentage against last year. OD-LD VIRUS-ILS ILS takes major step towards helping in drug formulations for COVID-19 Bhubaneswar: In a major development capable of helping in drug formulations for COVID-19, the Institute of Life Sciences here has successfully established in vitro cultures of the novel coronavirus from the patient samples using vero cells, a top ILS official said on Monday.

CAL10 WB-2NDLD BJP LEADER DEATH Bengal MLA found hanging, incident sets off political storm Kolkata: A West Bengal MLA was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his home in North Dinajpur district on Monday, an incident his family and the BJP claimed was a "cold-blooded murder", and blamed the ruling TMC for it. LEGAL LGD13 SC-2ND LD TEMPLE SC upholds Travancore Royal family's rights over Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday upheld the rights of the Travancore royal family in the administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala, considered to be one of the richest temples in the country.

VIRUS-SC-LD AMARNATH YATRA SC refuses to entertain plea for restrictions on Amarnath Yatra due to COVID New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking restrictions on devotees in the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, saying the issue has to be left with the local administration to look into. LGD30 DL-HC-ARMY-SOCIAL MEDIA Lt Col moves HC against Army’s decision to ban officials from using social media platforms New Delhi: A senior rank officer of the Indian Army Monday approached the Delhi High Court challenging a recent policy banning armed forces officials from using social networking platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

FOREIGN FGN18 CHINA-US-LD BAN China hits back; sanctions top US officials, politicians in response to Xinjiang ban Beijing: China on Monday imposed visa restrictions on some top US officials and politicians in the latest tit-for-tat response to America's move to sanction several Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses targeting ethnic minority groups in the Muslim-majority Xinjiang province. By K J M Varma FGN16 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-LD INDIANS Singapore deports 10 Indians, bars their re-entry for violating circuit breaker rules Singapore: Singapore has deported 10 Indian nationals, including students, and barred them from re-entering the country for violating the "circuit breaker" rules enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced on Monday, warning that the government would not hesitate to take "strong action" against those blatantly disregarding the laws. By Gurdip Singh..