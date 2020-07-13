Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim

Left Menu
Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the total tally in the state to 153, the health department said on Monday. Both have been admitted to the isolation wing of STNM hospital here. One of them is from East Sikkim, and the other from south, the department said in its bulletin.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:31 IST
Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the total tally in the state to 153, the health department said on Monday. Both have been admitted to the isolation wing of STNM hospital here.

One of them is from East Sikkim, and the other from south, the department said in its bulletin. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 71, while 82 have recovered so far.

East Sikkim has registered the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 88, followed by South Sikkim at 22, West Sikkim at 22, and one in North Sikkim..

