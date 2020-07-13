Left Menu
Two killed in clash in UP's Sant Kabirnagar

Two people were killed and four others were seriously injured in a clash in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabirnagar district on Monday, police said. The clash resulted in the death of two persons while the injured were admitted to a hospital, the police officer added. Singh said the deceased were identified as Jhagroo (52) and Vikdhar (58).

Two people were killed and four others were seriously injured in a clash in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabirnagar district on Monday, police said. The incident happened in Padokhar village under Khalilabad Kotwali limits, they said.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Singh said two families with an old enmity came to blows as lathis and bricks were used in the fight that broke out over a minor issue. The clash resulted in the death of two persons while the injured were admitted to a hospital, the police officer added.

Singh said the deceased were identified as Jhagroo (52) and Vikdhar (58). The bodies were sent for post-mortem. The SP said an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

