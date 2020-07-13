DMK MLA says he "opened fire in self-defence"

A DMK MLA, arrested over a violent clash involving a land dispute with a realtor stated during questioning that he "opened fire in self-defence", police said on Monday. Following the firing incident near suburban Tiruporur, which allegedly injured a bystander, the MLA was arrested and remanded to 14 days judicial custody on Sunday.

During questioning, the 46-year old MLA, L Idhayavarman, representing Tiruporur constituency said, "he opened fire in self-defence since there were about 50 people in the opposite group," a police official in nearby Chengelpet district told P TI. Following questioning of some people, three more men, who are supporters of the property developer G Kumar were arrested today and a machete allegedly used during the clash by them was seized, he said.

The legislator, 10 of his supporters (six allegedly harboured the MLA and four assisted him) and the realtor were arrested on Sunday remanded to judicial custody till July 24. The MLA has been lodged in Puzhal Central Prison and the others at Saidapet sub-jail.

On Saturday, when Kumar allegedly tried to level land to provide access to his parcel of land, the legislator's group had opposed it. They had objected since the "land levelled" was "public" in nature, pending a civil dispute.

Arguments led to a clash, injuring some people from both groups, besides a bystander, identified later as G Srinivasan. Police had said three cases were registered under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.

One was based on a complaint by R Lakshmipathi, father of the MLA against Kumar and another following a plaint by the realtor against Idhayavarman and 12 others (his supporters). One more case was filed based on a plea by Srinivasan, who allegedly sustained an injury when the legislator opened fire.

Senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, reacting to the MLA's arrest, had alleged that the incident showed that the DMK has gone towards 'gun culture.' The Minister had also alleged that the unruly behaviour has become the practice of DMK men and that the party "is synonymous with a culture of violence."