Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK MLA says he "opened fire in self-defence"

Following the firing incident near suburban Tiruporur, which allegedly injured a bystander, the MLA was arrested and remanded to 14 days judicial custody on Sunday. During questioning, the 46-year old MLA, L Idhayavarman, representing Tiruporur constituency said, "he opened fire in self-defence since there were about 50 people in the opposite group," a police official in nearby Chengelpet district told P TI.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-07-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 21:49 IST
DMK MLA says he "opened fire in self-defence"

A DMK MLA, arrested over a violent clash involving a land dispute with a realtor stated during questioning that he "opened fire in self-defence", police said on Monday. Following the firing incident near suburban Tiruporur, which allegedly injured a bystander, the MLA was arrested and remanded to 14 days judicial custody on Sunday.

During questioning, the 46-year old MLA, L Idhayavarman, representing Tiruporur constituency said, "he opened fire in self-defence since there were about 50 people in the opposite group," a police official in nearby Chengelpet district told P TI. Following questioning of some people, three more men, who are supporters of the property developer G Kumar were arrested today and a machete allegedly used during the clash by them was seized, he said.

The legislator, 10 of his supporters (six allegedly harboured the MLA and four assisted him) and the realtor were arrested on Sunday remanded to judicial custody till July 24. The MLA has been lodged in Puzhal Central Prison and the others at Saidapet sub-jail.

On Saturday, when Kumar allegedly tried to level land to provide access to his parcel of land, the legislator's group had opposed it. They had objected since the "land levelled" was "public" in nature, pending a civil dispute.

Arguments led to a clash, injuring some people from both groups, besides a bystander, identified later as G Srinivasan. Police had said three cases were registered under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.

One was based on a complaint by R Lakshmipathi, father of the MLA against Kumar and another following a plaint by the realtor against Idhayavarman and 12 others (his supporters). One more case was filed based on a plea by Srinivasan, who allegedly sustained an injury when the legislator opened fire.

Senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, reacting to the MLA's arrest, had alleged that the incident showed that the DMK has gone towards 'gun culture.' The Minister had also alleged that the unruly behaviour has become the practice of DMK men and that the party "is synonymous with a culture of violence." PTI VGNAPR RAVINDRANATH VGNAPR RAVINDRANATH.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

New animated 'Star Wars' series will debut on Disney+ in 2021

A new animated Star Wars series focused on an elite group of clones will debut on Walt Disney Cos Disney streaming service in 2021, the company announced on Monday.Called Star Wars The Bad Batch, the series will follow the experimental clon...

Cop held for conniving with accused in HP's Kullu

A policeman was arrested for allegedly influencing an ongoing investigation in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, an official said on Monday. The assistant sub-inspector ASI allegedly connived with an accused while investigating a case, afte...

Bengaluru lockdown: Shops will remain open between 5am to noon

The Karnataka government on Monday said shops selling essentials including milk, groceries and vegetables, would be permitted to open from 5 am to 12 pm in the city and outskirts during the week-long lockdown from Tuesday night to check ris...

Russia's Olympic chief accuses anti-doping agency of financial violations

Russias Olympic Committee accused the countrys anti-doping agency on Monday of presiding over serious financial irregularities, mounting pressure on the organization tasked with clearing up Russias sporting image. Yuri Ganus, the agencys he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020