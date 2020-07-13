Lockdown imposed in Rudrapur, Bajpur

After Kashipur, a three-day lockdown has been imposed in Rudrapur and Bajpur in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand with effect from midnight Monday due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, a senior official said. The lockdown will remain in force till the midnight of July 16, Bajpur SDM Mukta Mishra said.

Barring essential services, markets will remain closed and all commercial activities will be suspended during the period, she said. Udham Singh Nagar district is headquartered in Rudrapur. It has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases recently with 41 reported on July 10, 14 on July 11, 40 on July 12 and 38 on Monday.

The lockdown imposed in Kashipur on July 11 has been extended till July 14..