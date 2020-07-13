Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru lockdown: Shops will remain open between 5am to noon

"The movement is through registration/obtaining valid pass through Seva Sindhu portal," it said movement of passenger vehicles and buses would be allowed only in emergency cases or for permitted activities. During the lockdown, most government offices will be closed except those providing essential services and engaged in COVID works, while Secretariat Offices in Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha will work with 50 per cent strength.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:48 IST
Bengaluru lockdown: Shops will remain open between 5am to noon

The Karnataka government on Monday said shops selling essentials including milk, groceries and vegetables, would be permitted to open from 5 am to 12 pm in the city and outskirts during the week-long lockdown from Tuesday night to check rising COVID-19 cases. However, aimed at minimising the movement of individuals outside their homes, home delivery of essential items will be allowed, the guidelines issued by the government for lockdown in Benqaluru Urban and Rural districts said.

With a spike in COVID-19 cases, the state government on Saturday had announced complete lockdown in the two districts from Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22. According to the orders issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, Hotels and restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for take away or home delivery of food items only.

All places of worship shall be closed to the public, and religious congregations are strictly prohibited. Also, opening of theatres, malls, bars, gyms, swimming pools is not permitted, the guidelines said.

Public transportation services will remain suspended during the period, which include buses (KSRTC, BMTC, Private), Metro rail services, Taxis (including auto rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators, except those hired for emergency and as permitted in these guidelines. Only flights and trains already scheduled will continue to operate during the Lockdown period and the tickets shall serve as passes for movement of the passengers.

The inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles is allowed only in cases of emergencies or for permitted activities. "The movement is through registration/obtaining valid pass through Seva Sindhu portal," it said movement of passenger vehicles and buses would be allowed only in emergency cases or for permitted activities.

During the lockdown, most government offices will be closed except those providing essential services and engaged in COVID works, while Secretariat Offices in Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha will work with 50 per cent strength. Those going to work for permitted activities can use their organisation ID cards to commute.

Regarding construction activities, it said, continuation of works was allowed in projects, where workers are available on site. All the exceptions in the guidelines are applicable only in areas that are outside the containment zones.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-PGA Tour to finish season with no spectators amid COVID-19

The PGA Tour will conduct the rest of its season without fans after the circuits three playoff events announced on Monday that they will be contested without spectators due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In three separate statements, The Norther...

U.S. calls Ghislaine Maxwell's bail request 'nothing,' urges no special treatment

Ghislaine Maxwell cannot be trusted to be freed on bail while facing charges she helped advance Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse, and deserves no special treatment because she might contract COVID-19 in jail, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday. P...

Fauci blames virus surge on U.S. not shutting down completely

Top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Monday ascribed the surge in U.S. coronavirus cases to the countrys failure to shut down completely, then a rush to reopen too soon, and urged a commitment to guidelines to snuff out the diseas...

Cong keeps doors open for Pilot, calls another meeting of legislature party

Congress MLAs were holed up at a resort near Jaipur, where a second legislature party meeting will be held Tuesday as the top leadership tries to woo back dissidents led by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Former party presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020