Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm: NATION DEL19 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally crosses 9 lakh with 28,498 fresh cases; death toll climbs to 23,727 New Delhi: With 28,498 fresh cases recorded in a day, India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past nine lakh on Tuesday, just three days after it crossed the eight-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry data. DEL27 CBSE-RESULTS CBSE to announce class 10 results on July 15 New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 results on July 15, it announced on Tuesday.

DEL22 RJ-LD CONG Rajasthan crisis: MLAs meet again, Pilot turns down 'second chance' Jaipur: The second meeting of Congress Legislature Party in two days began Tuesday morning with Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot turning down appeals to participate. DEL30 RJ-CONG-DISSIDENTS-FLOOR TEST Pilot-loyalist MLAs demand floor test in Rajasthan Assembly Jaipur: Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the demand for a floor test by the members of the Sachin Pilot camp has gained momentum, with state Food and Civil Supply Minister Ramesh Meena saying this will make it clear how many MLAs are with the Ashok Gehlot government.

BOM2 MH-CONG-GEHLOT-SENA Sena targets BJP over political storm in Rajasthan Mumbai: Attacking the BJP over the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday accused the NDA constituent of working to destabilise governments of its opponents and encouraging horse-trading in the Congress-ruled state. DEL31 SINOINDIA-TALKS Indian and Chinese commanders hold talks on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: Indian and Chinese military commanders on Tuesday began a crucial round of negotiations to finalise a framework for a time-bound disengagement process from friction points like Pangong Tso and Depsang as well as to pull back large number of troops and weapons from rear bases along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, government sources said.

DEL26 RAILWAY-VIRUS CAMERAS Rlys float fresh tender for coronavirus surveillance cameras New Delhi: The Railways on Tuesday floated a fresh tender for coronavirus surveillance thermal cameras, removing a provision that led to Indian firms alleging that it favoured a Chinese firm while making it mandatory for vendors to list the country of origin of each item. By Ananya Sengupta DEL25 UP-COP-ENCOUNTER-LD-ARREST Vikas Dubey's aide arrested, 2 looted rifles recovered: UP police Lucknow: An aide of gangster Vikas Dubey has been arrested and two rifles of the Uttar Pradesh police looted during the Kanpur ambush earlier this month have been recovered, police said on Tuesday. DEL28 BJP-PREZ-BENGAL BJP delegation meets Prez Kovind, demands dismissal of TMC govt in WB over 'political killings' New Delhi: Seeking a CBI probe into the mysterious death of party leader Debendra Nath Ray, a BJP delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and demanded dismissal of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.

BOM3 MH-ELGAR-RAO-HOSPITAL Activist Varavara Rao taken to J J Hospital in Mumbai Mumbai: Poet and activist Varavara Rao, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has been taken to the state-run J J Hospital here after he complained of dizziness, his lawyer said on Tuesday. LEGAL LGD5 SC-JHARKHAND-COAL SC seeks Centre's reply on Jharkhand's pleas against coal blocks auction for commercial mining New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday issued notice to the Centre on Jharkhand government's pleas challenging decision to auction coal mines for commercial mining. LGD3 SC-CENTRAL VISTA SC to hear pleas on Central Vista project on July 17 New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday said it would hear on July 17 the pleas which have raised issues regarding the Central Vista project, covering three-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi.

LGD1 VIRUS-DL-HC-FUNCTIONING COVID-19: Delhi HC, district courts' functioning restricted till July 31 New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday decided to restrict its functioning as well as that of the district courts to urgent matters till July 31 in view of the prevalent situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. FOREIGN FGN14 UN-INDIA-HUNGER-REPORT Number of undernourished people declines in India; obesity in adults on the rise: UN United Nations: The number of undernourished people in India has declined by 60 million in over a decade, according to a UN report which said that there were less stunted children but more obese adults in the country. By Yoshita Singh FGN15 US-CHINA-LD SCS US rejects China's attempts to treat South China Sea as its 'maritime empire' Washington: The world will not allow China to treat the strategically important South China Sea as its "maritime empire," the US has asserted, as it vowed to support worried Southeast Asian countries against Beijing's "campaign of bullying" to control the resource-rich region. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 US-STUDENTS-VISA-LD LAWSUIT 17 US states, DC file lawsuit against Trump admin’s new visa policy for global students Washington: As many as 17 US states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s new visa policy for international students, calling it a "cruel, abrupt, and unlawful action” to expel them amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. By Lalit K Jha PTI NSD NSD