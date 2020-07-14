Left Menu
Bridge over Kanaka river in Sikkim likely to be completed by March 2021

A two-lane steel structure in north Sikkim, touted to be the only arch-bridge in the country with the longest span of 217 metres between its two piers, is likely to be completed by March 2021, chairman and managing director of the company executing the project said.

A two-lane steel structure in north Sikkim, touted to be the only arch-bridge in the country with the longest span of 217 metres between its two piers, is likely to be completed by March 2021, chairman and managing director of the company executing the project said. The bridge, over the Kanaka river at Kayam Dzongu, is expected to boost inflow of tourists to north Sikkim and facilitate movement of Army personnel to border areas, an official said.

Located some 160-km off Siliguri in West Bengal, the bridge is being built at a cost of Rs 88.5 crore. It will be a boon for around 13 villages in upper Dzongu which have been cut off since August 2016, after a massive landslide choked the Kanaka river resulting in the formation of a lake.

Since the landslide, the affected villages lack proper road connectivity with people using rafting boats and temporary bridges to cross the stretch. During winter, when the water level of the lake recedes, they use vehicles over a small bailey bridge.

"If the COVID-19 pandemic does not aggravate, we are hopeful to complete this important bridge by March 2021," Krishna Lal Agarwal, chairman and managing director of Mohindra Tubes said. Mantam lake in north Sikkim is a major tourist attraction but one cannot go to the eastern side of the water body due to lack of a permanent bridge.

"There had been some issues with land acquisition but those have been resolved. The total project cost is Rs 88.5 crore and the 255-metres-long steel bridge will have 70R loading strength which means heavy vehicles can ply over it. "After the completion of the structure, connectivity will improve and it will help the locals who are facing tremendous hardship after the 2016 landslide," Siliguri-based Agarwal said.

Most of the people of Lepcha community inhabit Dzongu valley region..

