Following are the top stories at 5:35 pm: NATION DEL81 RJ-2NDLD CONG Pilot sacked as deputy CM, Rajasthan Congress unit chief Jaipur/New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday cracked the whip on dissident leader Sachin Pilot, stripping him of the posts of Rajasthan's deputy Chief Minister and the party’s state unit president for revolting against CM Ashok Gehlot. DEL77 RJ-BJP-FLOOR TEST Gehlot should take floor test, demands BJP Jaipur: As the ruling Congress in Rajasthan grapples with a rebellion led by Sachin Pilot, the BJP on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot take a floor test to prove his government's majority in the Assembly. DEL79 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTRY 86 per cent of total active COVID-19 cases from 10 states: Health Ministry New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 9-lakh mark on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that 86 per cent of the total active cases were recorded in 10 states of the country.

DEL68 PRIYANKA-BUNGALOW-LD PURI Cong leader requested allotment of Priyanka's bungalow to party MP so that she could stay on: Hardeep Puri New Delhi: Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that a "powerful" Congress leader contacted him to request allotment of the government bungalow Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has to vacate to a parliamentarian from the party so that she could stay on. DEL52 UP-COP-ENCOUNTER-2NDLD ARREST Vikas Dubey's aide arrested, 2 looted rifles recovered: UP police Lucknow/Kanpur: An aide of gangster Vikas Dubey has been arrested and two rifles of the Uttar Pradesh police looted during the Kanpur ambush earlier this month have been recovered, police said on Tuesday.

DEL42 VIRUS-INDOFRANCE France to soon announce 'exceptional package' to boost India's COVID-19 fight: Envoy New Delhi: France will soon announce an "exceptional package" for India, including ventilators and expertise, as part of its efforts to jointly combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the French envoy to India said on Tuesday. CAL10 BH-LOCKDOWN Bihar announces total lockdown from July 16-31 Patna: There will be a total lockdown in Bihar from July 16-31 to contain the spread of COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday announced.

BOM4 MP-VIRUS-STUDENTS-FLIGHT Flight carrying 101 students stranded in Ukraine arrives in MP Indore: A special Air India flight carrying 101 Indian medical students, who were stranded in Ukraine due to the coronavirus-induced curbs, landed at the Indore airport in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, an official said. CAL14 BH-VIRUS-BJP HQ Over 20 people test COVID-19 positive in Bihar BJP headquarters Patna: More than 20 people, including four senior office-bearers of the BJP, have tested positive for COVID-19 at the party's headquarters, said its Bihar unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday.

LEGAL LGD21 SC-LD ENCOUNTER-DUBEY Vikas Dubey encounter: UP to file status report, SC may consider appointing panel New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court Tuesday that it would file a status report on encounters of gangster Vikas Dubey and his associates. LGD30 DL-COURT-TABLIGHI-LD BAIL Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court grants bail to 150 Indonesians New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to 150 foreign nationals from Indonesia who were chargesheeted for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here allegedly in violation of visa norms, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

LGM1 TN-COURT-DEATHS-CBI 5 TN cops sent to CBI custody for 2 days in father-son death case Madurai: Five policemen arrested over the death of a father-son duo after being allegedly thrashed at a police station in Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu were sent to the CBI custody for two days by a court here. LGB4 MH-HC-63MOONS-CHIDAMBARAM 63 moons moves HC seeking speedy inquiry against Chidambaram Mumbai: 63 moons technologies limited has approached the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the CBI to expedite its inquiry into a complaint filed by the company against former Union finance minister P Chidambaram and two others alleging abuse of official powers.

BUSINESS DEL71 BIZ-LD INFLATION-WPI WPI inflation falls for third consecutive month, contracts 1.81% in June New Delhi :Prices in the wholesale market fell for the third straight month, declining 1.81 per cent in June, due to sharp decline in fuel and power items even as food articles remained expensive. FOREIGN FGN20 NEPAL-PM-PRACHANDA-TALKS Nepal PM Oli, Prachanda hold fresh talks amidst ruling communist party crisis Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and co-chair of the ruling communist party Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Tuesday resumed talks after a six-day hiatus in a bid to save the party from a split in the wake of growing differences between the two factions led by them.

SPORTS SPF12 SPO-CRI-BLACKWOOD I was disappointed for getting out before WI could cross the line: Blackwood Southampton: He missed out on a well-deserving century during the opening Test against England but West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood is more disappointed about not being able to stay till the target was achieved..