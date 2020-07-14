Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 5:48 p.m.

HRD announces guidelines for online classes by schools and recommends a cap on screen time for students. 5:44 p.m.

As many as 80 Metro Rail workers in Bengaluru test positive for coronavirus infection and are shifted to COVID-19 center. Union Minister Jitendra Singh goes into self-quarantine.

5:41 p.m. AP records new single-day high in COVID-19 deaths as toll crosses 400.

All government offices, except those providing essential services and banks, markets, and shops would remain closed during weekends, officials say. 5:37 p.m.

Over 400 'paan' shops sealed in Ahmedabad for violating rules. 5:22 p.m.

Quarantined laborer dies of snakebite in Chhattisgarh. UK pub sets up an electric fence at a bar for COVID-secure distancing.

As much as 86 percent of total active COVID-19 cases are from 10 states, the Union Health Ministry says. 5:12 p.m.

Palghar COVID-19 case count crosses 10,000 marks. 5:02 p.m.

Over 20 people test COVID-19 positive in Bihar BJP headquarters. 4:31 p.m.

A Delhi court grants bail to 150 Indonesians who were chargesheeted for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here allegedly in violation of visa norms. 4:23 p.m.

Highest single-day spike of 1,432 COVID-19 cases in Bihar. Singapore reports 347 new coronavirus cases as the country's tally reaches 46,630.

4:07 p.m. UP reports 28 more deaths and 1,594 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 387. 3:51 p.m.

IIT Delhi's low-cost COVID-19 test kit will be launched commercially on Wednesday. 3:43 p.m.

Gujarat HC ordered listing for hearing only fresh matters of urgent nature from Wednesday to Friday this week. 3:07 p.m. West Bengal didn't handle migrants issues properly, Bombay HC says.

2:47 p.m. COVID-19 pandemic may lead to a surge in HIV, TB, and malaria deaths, Lancet study says.

2:18 p.m. HRD Ministry issues guidelines to states and UTs regarding the education of migrant workers' children.

2:09 p.m. UK announces 100-pound fines for failure to wear face masks in England shops.

2:05 p.m. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district acquires 80 percent beds at private hospitals.

2:01 p.m. France to soon announce 'exceptional package' to boost India's COVID-19 fight, the French Envoy to India says.

1:37 p.m. From foot-operated flushes to ionized AC air, Railways customizes coaches for post COVID times.

1:23 p.m. Biophore India gets DCGI nod to manufacture COVID drug Favipiravir.

1:16 p.m. No home quarantine for those coming to Punjab for less than 72 hours, CM Amarinder Singh says.

1:00 p.m. One more die of COVID-19 in Jammu, as toll reaches 18.

Rajasthan records three more deaths due to coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 521. 12:55 p.m. Puducherry witnesses 63 fresh cases of coronavirus taking the tally in the UT to 1,531.

CBSE will announce class 10 results on July 15. 12:49 p.m.

Odisha COVID-19 death toll climbs to 74. 12:34 p.m.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope says strict action would be taken against private hospitals charging exorbitant fees from COVID-19 patients and for other treatments. East-West Metro corridor work in Bowbazar locality of Kolkata affected after laborers tests COVID-19 positive.

12:00 p.m. Plasma bank inaugurated at LNJP hospital.

Tamil Nadu CM tests negative for coronavirus. 11:50 p.m.

The flight carrying 101 students stranded in Ukraine arrives in MP. 11:34 a.m.

Delhi HC and district courts' functioning restricted till July 31. 11:32 a.m.

India will cross 10 lakh-mark of COVID-19 cases this week, Rahul Gandhi says. 11:24 a.m.

Pakistan's coronavirus cases reach 2,53,604. 11:17 a.m.

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan are responding well to treatment, hospital sources say. 11:12 a.m.

US has the world's biggest COVID-19 testing program, President Donald Trump says. 11:05 a.m.

Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch helped a second-grade student beat the lockdown blues by assigning the kid a cricket project through his school teacher, adding some joy to his daily routine. 10:54 a.m.

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 9 lakh with 28,498 fresh cases as the death toll climbs to 23,727. 10:31 a.m.

Actor Sara Ali Khan's driver tests COVID-19 positive. 10:09 a.m.

Scientists have discovered a common feature found in many of the human antibodies that neutralize the novel coronavirus. 9:01 a.m.

Private hospitals in Goa asked to reserve 20 percent of their beds for COVID-19 patients. 7:46 a.m.

As many as 17 US states and the District of Columbia file lawsuit against new visa policy for international students.