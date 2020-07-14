After Puri's intervention, Indian stranded in Riyadh to return home today
A man, who was stranded in Riyadh amid coronavirus outbreak will reach his home in Lucknow on Tuesday after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri intervened and facilitated the return of the Indian citizen.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:01 IST
A man, who was stranded in Riyadh amid coronavirus outbreak will reach his home in Lucknow on Tuesday after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri intervened and facilitated the return of the Indian citizen. The man named Hakimuddin took to Twitter and requested Puri to help him.
On Puri's request, Air India and Indian Embassy in Riyadh have facilitated the return journey of the stranded person. "The person expressed his gratitude and appreciation for facilitating his return. He will reach his home in Lucknow today," Puri's office informed.
Earlier, the minister has personally intervened on several occasions to help travellers, and Indians staying abroad. (ANI)
