Maha: Osmanabad detects 33 new COVID-19 cases; tally at 418

As many as 33 persons, including 11 inmates and six personnel of the central jail, tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district on Tuesday, taking the region's tally to 418, an official said. The district now has 151 active cases, while 250 patients have recovered from the infection and 17 have succumbed to it, the official said.

At least 17 persons, including 11 inmates and six staffers of the district central jail have tested positive for the deadly infection, he said. Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, seven were detected from Malli Galli in Osmanabad city and three each from Washi and Tuljapur tehsils, he added.

Meanwhile, a lockdown has been imposed in Osmanabad city till July 19 to break the chain of the viral spread..