Two held for cheating DU student by swapping debit card

Two persons were arrested for allegedly cheating a 22-year-old visually impaired DU student after swapping his ATM card in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Vikrant (19) and Gaurav (23), both residents of Sultanpuri, they said.

On June 29, the victim lodged a complaint at Burari police station. He alleged that around 4 pm on June 28 he withdrew Rs 4,000 from an ATM and after 30 minutes of the withdrawal, Rs 54,500 was debited from his account, a senior police officer said. During investigation, police analysed the bank account statement of the complainant. It was found that the accused had withdrawn Rs 21,000 from an ATM in Rohini and had also spent money on shopping, the officer said.

"Police checked the CCTV footage and identified the motorcycle (of the accused). Thereafter, raids were conducted and Vikrant was arrested from Rani Bagh. On his instance, Gaurav was also arrested from Sultanpuri," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said. If a person faced difficulty in using the debit card, they would offer help to operate the ATM. When the victim would type in the pin number, they would take note of it and swap the card with another one from the same bank, she said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they mostly went to ATMs where not many people came, the police said. Four debit cards, Rs 15,000 in cash, a motorcycle, branded clothes, shoes and gifts have been recovered from their possession, they said.