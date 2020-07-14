Himachal makes quarantine of industrial workers mandatory

The Himachal Pradesh government has again made quarantine mandatory for industrial workers to check the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday. Currently, district administrations in the state are keeping people coming from outside in quarantine from seven to 14 days. The CM said in view of the increase in coronavirus patients due to the arrival of people from other states, it has been decided to keep industrial workers either in institutional or home quarantine. Solan district, including the Baddi-Barotiawala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial area, has the highest 151 active cases in the state. A number of labourers in the district have tested positive for coronavirus.

Industrial workers will be allowed to work after they test negative for the virus, the CM said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said e-passes are not being issued presently to people entering the state.

They are being allowed to enter the state after their registration on the basis of information being provided by them. However, many people are hiding their proper address, identity and providing false information, he said. Keeping this in view, now every entrant will have to get the required information verified from authorised officials and only after this, they will be registered to enter the state, otherwise, strict legal action will be taken against them, he added.