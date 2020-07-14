Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lupin plant in Gujarat closed after some workers test positive

One of the plants of drugmaker Lupin Limited in Bharuch district of Gujarat has been closed after at least eight employees tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. The company proactively shut down plant number 7 located in Ankleshwar to carry out sanitisation after positive cases were found, said a health department official. Lupin, an Indian pharmaceutical multinational, has nine plants at Ankleshwar where intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients are manufactured.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:41 IST
Lupin plant in Gujarat closed after some workers test positive
Image Credit: ANI

One of the plants of drugmaker Lupin Limited in Bharuch district of Gujarat has been closed after at least eight employees tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. The plant is located at Ankleshwar.

"Results of samples of others are awaited. The plant was closed on July 12 when first cases were reported," Bharuch Collector M D Modia confirmed. Tuberculosis drugs are manufactured at this plant, Modia informed.

It employs around 200 employees and all of them are being tested for the viral infection, he said. The company proactively shut down plant number 7 located in Ankleshwar to carry out sanitisation after positive cases were found, said a health department official.

Lupin, an Indian pharmaceutical multinational, has nine plants at Ankleshwar where intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients are manufactured. It serves key markets of Italy, China, Canada as well as the domestic market, as per the company's website.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. carries out first execution in 17 years after overnight Supreme Court ruling

The U.S. government carried out its first execution in 17 years on Tuesday, putting to death convicted murderer Daniel Lee over objections by his victims relatives after the Supreme Court cleared the way with an overnight ruling. Lee, 47, w...

133 mn jobs globally by 2022 that combine humans efforts, machines, algorithms: NGO

By 2022, there will be at least 133 million jobs globally combining humans efforts, machines and algorithms, a not-for-profit organisation said on Tuesday, stressing the need for increasing digital and English literacy for youth in India. ...

Under new scheme, C'garh govt to buy cow dung for Rs 2 per kg

The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday decided to procure cow dung at Rs 2 per kilogram from cattle rearers as part of its Gaudhan Nyay Yojana which will be launched on July 20, coinciding with local Hareli festival, an official said. The d...

WRAPUP 2-Beijing's Hong Kong office warns pro-democracy poll could violate new security law

Beijings top representative office in Hong Kong has warned that pro-democracy oppositions primary elections at the weekend could violate a new national security law, exacerbating concerns over a crackdown on the former British colonys democ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020