Teen dies of COVID after 4 hospitals denied admission, parents turn to Calcutta HC

Parents of an 18-year-old boy turned to the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday alleging medical negligence, following the death of their son after being turned away by four hospitals. According to the parents, the boy, Suvrajit Chatterjee, had tested positive for COVID-19 and was denied admission by four hospitals in Kolkata, saying that beds were unavailable.

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, senior high court advocate told ANI, "The state government produced the report that showed that he was COVID positive. The state has failed to give him the treatment he deserves. The patient was also diagnosed with diabetes. This is the first time a post-mortem will be conducted on a deceased COVID body. The court has ordered a post mortem of the body. The whole process must be video graphed. Last rites may be conducted after the post mortem as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines." Bhattacharya also added that the state has been asked to submit their report on medical negligence after three weeks. The next hearing will take place after four weeks. (ANI)