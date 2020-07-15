NZ extends condolences on passing of Niue’s former Premier Toke Talagi

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has extended New Zealand's condolences following the death of Niue's former Premier, Sir Toke Talagi, who has passed away in Niue.

"We extend our condolences to his family and to the people of Niue. Sir Toke was an elder statesman of the Pacific and a long and close friend to New Zealand," Jacinda Ardern said.

"He will be remembered for his lifelong commitment to safeguarding Niue's future security and prosperity, as demonstrated by his steadfast championing of sustainable economic development, education, and the protection of Niue's taoga (cultural treasures).

"I spoke with Sir Toke only a few months ago. We talked about Niue's Covid response, the people of Niue and his recent book. He was fiercely proud of Niue, and rightly so. It was a place he dedicated his life and service to.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Niue," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)